Sea Dragons Enhance Teamwork in Unique Event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

On January 11, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam played host to a team-building event that was anything but ordinary. The event, which was attended by noncommissioned officers from the Sea Dragons, was designed to enhance communication and trust among different command sections, fostering a more cohesive and effective command structure.

Shaking Up the Routine with Strategic Games

The first exercise of the day was a strategic game that required participants to toss tennis balls in a circle. The catch? They couldn’t pass them to their immediate neighbors. To up the ante, the difficulty was gradually increased by adding more balls into the mix. This exercise, while seemingly simple, was a test of strategy, communication, and teamwork.

‘Minefield’ Navigation: A Test of Trust

The second task of the day was a ‘minefield’ navigation exercise. This task saw one partner blindfolded and performing lunges, while the other guided them verbally. Mistakes in this task did not go unpunished, and led to additional physical exercises as penalties. This exercise served as a stark reminder of the importance of clear communication and trust within a team.

After-Action Reviews: Learning from the Past

Teams also conducted after-action reviews to discuss the tasks, strategies, and ways to overcome communication barriers. These discussions provided an opportunity for the team to reflect on their performance, identify areas of improvement, and come up with strategies to enhance their communication and teamwork.

The Final Challenge: Crossing an ‘Electric Fence’

The final challenge of the day saw the team required to cross an ‘electric fence’ while maintaining physical contact without going under the wire. This task highlighted the need for meticulous planning and cooperation. In essence, the entire event was a testament to the importance of teamwork, communication, and trust in any effective command structure.