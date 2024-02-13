Savannah Mourns Fallen Soldier Sgt. Breonna Moffett: A Hero's Homecoming

In a somber homecoming, Sgt. Breonna Moffett returns to Savannah after a tragic drone attack in Jordan that claimed her life along with two other Georgia soldiers. The community is invited to pay their respects this Saturday at Jonesville Baptist Church.

Hero's Welcome

The city of Savannah, Georgia, prepares to receive one of its own, Sergeant Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, as she returns home under heartbreaking circumstances. Sgt. Moffett, a graduate of Windsor Forest High School, was killed in a drone strike on January 28 at a U.S. military base near the Syrian border. She will arrive in her hometown on Thursday at 11:15 a.m., and the public is encouraged to participate in her homecoming procession through the city.

Fallen Soldiers

Sgt. Moffett, aged 23, served alongside Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, both from Georgia. Their lives were cut short when a drone attack struck their base in Jordan. All three soldiers were assigned to the Army Reserve's 926th Engineer Battalion. In recognition of their sacrifice, they each received a posthumous promotion in rank.

Remembering Sgt. Moffett

Sgt. Moffett's funeral will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church. The public is welcome to attend the service and honor the life of this fallen hero. Her family and friends remember her as a loving and dedicated individual, proudly serving her country.

Sgt. Breonna Moffett will be laid to rest with full military honors. As the city of Savannah mourns the loss of one of its own, the community comes together to support the Moffett family in their time of grief. Sgt. Moffett's legacy will live on as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to her country.

The funeral services for Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders will also take place this week, as their families and friends gather to remember their lives and honor their service. The recent drone attack, the first to cause U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups in months, highlights the ongoing risks faced by our brave servicemen and women.

Today, we honor the memory of Sgt. Breonna Moffett and her fellow soldiers, as we reflect on their sacrifices and the enduring spirit of the American people. Their legacy will not be forgotten.