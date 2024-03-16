Russian Strikes Wound Residents, Damage Homes in Nikopol, Dnipropetrosk Oblast

On March 16, Russian forces launched a series of drone and artillery attacks on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrosk Oblast, injuring two elderly residents and causing significant damage to homes, property, and infrastructure. Governor Serhii Lysak detailed the impact on the community, noting that a 77-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were among the injured, as the town of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community suffered throughout the day.

Extent of Damage and Casualties

The relentless attacks left a trail of destruction across Nikopol, damaging over 30 homes and sparking a fire in one of the residences, which emergency workers swiftly extinguished. An infrastructure facility was also hit, disrupting power lines and a gas pipeline. Additionally, the strikes caused damage to garages, cars, a forklift, and a greenhouse, destroying six outbuildings and damaging another six. The elderly victims are currently receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Nikopol's Strategic Significance

Nikopol's geographical location makes it a frequent target for Russian attacks. Situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, opposite Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, its strategic importance cannot be overstated. These attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a continued pattern of aggression in the region. Just a day before, on March 15, strikes on Nikopol injured six residents and caused widespread damage to multiple buildings, including homes, schools, and businesses.