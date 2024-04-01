Royal Thai Navy Chief's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

In a significant step towards enhancing maritime cooperation and strengthening defence relations, Admiral Adoong Pan-Iam, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, embarked on an official visit to India from the 1st to the 3rd of April 2024. His meeting with Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff of India, on the 1st of April in New Delhi, underscored the commitment of both nations to foster mutual cooperation in the maritime domain. Their discussions delved into pivotal areas such as maritime security, training exchange programs, and the sharing of strategic information.

Deepening Defense Cooperation

Admiral Pan-Iam's visit commenced with a tribute at the National War Memorial, where he laid a ceremonial wreath, followed by a formal reception marked by a Guard of Honour presented by the Indian Navy at South Block, New Delhi. His itinerary also included meetings with high-ranking defence officials, including the Chief of the Defence Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Defence Secretary, and the National Maritime Security Coordinator, signifying the broad spectrum of defence and security dialogues between the two nations.

