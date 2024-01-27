Royal Brunei Armed Forces Celebrate the Completion of the Titian Amal Project

In a testament to community engagement and commitment, the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) marked the culmination of the Titian Amal Project with a ceremonial handover to the Pusat Bahagia Bangar center. This milestone coincided with the RBAF’s 62nd anniversary, adding a layer of significance to the celebrations held in the Temburong District.

Titian Amal Project: A Vision of Improvement

The Titian Amal Project was more than a refurbishment mission; it reflected the RBAF's intent to foster relationships with the local community through tangible contributions. The project encompassed the repair, modification, and upgrading of the center's facilities. Among the improvements were the replacement of perimeter fencing and the enhancement of toilets, ensuring accessibility for individuals with special needs.

A Mission Completed in Record Time

The project, which commenced on October 2, 2023, was completed just under two months later, by November 27, 2023. The speed and efficiency of the execution spoke volumes about the dedication and expertise of those involved. The total cost of the project amounted to BND10,075, a sum made possible through sponsorships from local companies and the generous contributions from the Community Development Department (JAPEM) Project.

Vibrant Ceremony Marks Handover

The handover ceremony was a vibrant event, chaired by Major (U) Muhammad Adib bin M Abidin, the project's chairman. The gathering was graced by high-ranking military officials, a Legislative Council member, and the Acting Director of JAPEM. The ceremony not only marked the project's completion but also included a detailed project briefing. In a fitting tribute to the project's supporters, commemorative plaques were presented to the sponsors. Representing the RBAF Commander at this momentous occasion was the Royal Brunei Air Force Commander Brigadier General (U) Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohd Sharif bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim.

This endeavor serves as a shining example of the RBAF's dedication to national capacity building and community engagement. With the successful completion of the Titian Amal Project, the Pusat Bahagia Bangar center stands as a testament to this commitment, ready to serve its community better than ever before.