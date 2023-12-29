en English
Bermuda

Royal Bermuda Regiment Launches Recruitment Drive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Royal Bermuda Regiment Launches Recruitment Drive

The Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) has kicked off a recruitment drive, unveiling videos featuring two of its members, Corporal Melanie Gauntlett and Private Eliot Campbell, in a bid to entice residents of Bermuda to join their ranks. The campaign’s goal is not just to increase the numbers within the regiment but also to showcase the diverse opportunities and benefits it can provide to its members.

Corporal Gauntlett’s Journey

Corporal Gauntlett, a 37-year-old investment adviser, joined the RBR in 2018, initially serving as a medic before transitioning to the Coastguard about three years ago. She describes her experience with the RBR as ‘extremely rewarding.’ For Gauntlett, being part of the regiment has given her a sense of being part of a larger picture – contributing to the safety and welfare of her beloved island. As a mother, she also believes her role in the Coastguard has set a positive example for her daughters, demonstrating the importance of community participation and service.

Private Campbell’s Experience

Private Campbell, on the other hand, is a 39-year-old chef at the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital who joined the RBR earlier this year. He appreciates the discipline and camaraderie that come with being part of the regiment. For Campbell, joining the RBR has been a refreshing diversion from his day-to-day life, suggesting that the regiment can offer a meaningful escape from the mundane.

RBR Open to Residents 18-52

The RBR is open to residents aged between 18 and 52. The next recruitment camp is scheduled to run from February 11 to 23. Those interested in joining can find more information on the RBR website or by contacting their office.

In unrelated news, the Bermuda Police Service is urging residents to plan ahead and avoid driving impaired during the upcoming Labour Day holiday weekend. They will be conducting road sobriety checkpoints in seven parishes to ensure safety. The police have also confirmed the deaths of three residents, with investigations into the circumstances ongoing.

Bermuda Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

