Bermuda

Royal Bermuda Regiment Conducts Advanced Riot Control Training

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Royal Bermuda Regiment Conducts Advanced Riot Control Training

The Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) has recently conducted a series of intensive training exercises aimed at equipping soldiers with the skills required for riot control and internal security missions. This comprehensive training curriculum, which spans theoretical and practical components, covers a wide array of defense tactics, de-escalation methods, and public-order operations.

A Rigorous Training Regime

The soldiers, outfitted with protective gear, shields, and batons, were meticulously trained in realistic scenarios that mirror potential riots. The focus was not merely on the physical aspect of handling unrest but also on understanding the complex dynamics and psychology of crowds. The curriculum emphasized the identification of different crowd participants and an understanding of the socio-economic triggers that could potentially escalate peaceful protests into violent confrontations.

Soldiers Respond to the Training

Private Justus Anderson, a member of the RBR Coast Guard, lauded the training program. He stressed its crucial role in fostering a sense of unity and teamwork among the regiment. In his words, “The training has been intense, but it has brought us together as a team. We have learned to depend on each other and work together to maintain peace and order.”

RBR’s International Reach

The RBR’s proficiency in public-order operations is not limited to its home country. The regiment has been sharing its advanced training with international organizations, demonstrating its commitment to global peace and security. It recently provided courses to members of the Eastern Caribbean’s Regional Security System and participated in the US Southern Command’s Tradewinds exercise. Warrant Officer Class 2 Shaun Williams underscored the advanced nature of the training, which includes dealing with petrol bombs, and highlighted the increasing demand for such training in the Caribbean region.

Upcoming Recruitment Training

The RBR is not resting on its laurels. It is scheduled to conduct its next recruitment training from February 11 to 23. Legal residents of Bermuda aged 18 to 52 are encouraged to enlist before the February 1 deadline, to be part of an internationally recognized regiment dedicated to public safety and security.

Bermuda Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

