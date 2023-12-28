en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Rising Veterans’ Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:56 am EST
Rising Veterans’ Homelessness: A Stark Disparity Between Pledge and Reality

The past year saw a startling 14 percent hike in homelessness among military veterans, translating to roughly 180 veteran households losing their homes monthly. This unsettling trend emerges despite the government’s commitment to safeguard veterans from homelessness and rough sleeping. The surge in veterans’ homelessness raises questions about the effectiveness of the measures in place and the need for a more robust strategy.

Government’s Pledge and the Reality

The government had promised to address the issue of veterans’ homelessness as part of its duty to support those who have served in the Armed Forces. The sharp increase in homelessness rates among veterans suggests that the efforts made to fulfill this pledge may be falling short. The situation underscores a disconcerting disparity between the government’s promise and the ground reality.

The Human Faces of the Crisis

Behind these figures are real people, like former soldier Chris, who ended up homeless due to drug and alcohol addiction after being medically discharged. Chris was assisted by the Alabare Homes for Veterans charity in Plymouth, funded by Op FORTITUDE, a government-funded program. The charity offers tailored support plans and works on self-build projects to provide housing for veterans like Chris, who are now on the path to recovery.

Yet, not all are as fortunate. The story of Tracy Bennett, a homeless woman in San Diego, exemplifies the struggles many veterans face. Forced to move her tent and possessions multiple times due to city-mandated cleanups, Tracy’s experience reflects the broader issue of rising homelessness and the urgent need for more affordable housing.

Community Initiatives and the Path Ahead

Despite the grim circumstances, community initiatives like the No Homeless Veterans Challenge and Elena’s Way Wellness Shelter in Maine are stepping up to address the rising issue of veteran homelessness. However, these programs face significant obstacles, including the theft of building materials and the threat of eviction from warehouses.

The 14 percent surge in homelessness among military veterans is more than a statistic; it’s a call to action. It underscores the urgent need for effective programs, improved strategies, and a reevaluation of the current efforts to prevent veterans from becoming homeless. It’s high time that the government, charities, and community initiatives join forces to uphold the pledge of supporting those who have served their country.

0
Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yevgeny Prigozhin: From Putin's Confidant to Defiant Insurrectionist

By BNN Correspondents

Lesotho Defence Force Trials: Lawyer Alarmed over Denied Access to Clients

By BNN Correspondents

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crackdown

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testament to Military Preparedness

By Rizwan Shah

Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack ...
@Military · 18 mins
Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack ...
heart comment 0
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain’s Role in International Security During Military Base Visit

By Safak Costu

President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Forces Intercept Major Houthi Assault in the Red Sea
Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China’s Military Amid Rising Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Consolidates Power Over China's Military Amid Rising Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
49 seconds
Taka Minowa Appointed Director of Volleyball Operations for PVL Teams
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
2 mins
Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
2 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cricket Matches
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
4 mins
Political Group 'Wunu tsindowakati' Accused of YouTube Fraud Amid Rising Digital Deceit
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
4 mins
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Glamorous Date Night at NHL Hockey Game
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
5 mins
UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
5 mins
Seattle City Removes Community Garden Amid Controversy
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
6 mins
Marco Jansen's Half-Century Boosts South Africa in Test Against India
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
7 mins
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app