Revolutionizing Emergency Medical Training: Fort Drum's Collaborative EMS Day 2024

On March 2, 2024, the Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center at Fort Drum, in association with the North Country EMS Program Agency, is gearing up to host a groundbreaking event. The Fort Drum EMS Day Collaboration Event will be a convergence of military medics and civilian Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers, participating in a unique, hands-on training experience.

Uniting Military Medics and Civilian EMS Providers

The primary objective of this event is to foster a symbiotic relationship between military medics and their civilian counterparts. The collaboration is expected to involve around 30 EMS personnel who will engage in realistic medical training exercises. The day-long event, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is designed to encourage shared learning and enhance the quality of emergency medical services across the board.

Highly Specialized Sessions on the Agenda

Participants will be exposed to specialized sessions focusing on burn education and air medical operations. The burn education sessions will be jointly led by Fort Drum and SUNY Upstate Burn Center, infusing the day with expert knowledge and practical training. Simultaneously, the static/dynamic air medical sessions will offer a unique perspective on air medical operations, a critical aspect of emergency medical services.

The Impact on Regional Emergency Medical Services

Jonathan Cole, FDRHPO's EMS Program Agency Director, highlighted the potential impact of this collaborative event on the region's emergency medical services. He stressed that by enabling military and civilian EMS providers to learn and train together, the event would significantly strengthen regional emergency medical services.

In conclusion, the Fort Drum EMS Day Collaboration Event is a groundbreaking initiative, aiming to bridge the gap between military and civilian emergency medical services. Set in the Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center, renowned for its realistic medical training focusing on battlefield trauma and critical care techniques, this event promises to be a transformative day in the world of emergency medical services.