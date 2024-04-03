Revealed: Iran Air Controlled by Revolutionary Guard, Raises EU Sanctions Debate

Iran Air, the nation's flagship carrier, has come under scrutiny following revelations that it is being controlled by Brigadier Shamseddin Farzadipour, a senior commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This development raises significant concerns over the airline's use in transporting weapons and supplies to Middle Eastern proxies and Russia, intensifying debates over the imposition of EU sanctions against Iran.

Strategic Appointment and Covert Operations

Since April 2022, Brigadier Farzadipour has overseen Iran Air's operations, leveraging his prior experience as the aviation commander for the IRGC's Air and Space force. Historically, the airline has been implicated in various clandestine activities, notably ferrying Soviet-era Ilyushin-76 transport planes loaded with supplies to the Quds Force in Syria, which supports President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Furthermore, Iran Air has allegedly played a pivotal role in transferring financial resources, weaponry, and equipment to Tehran's foreign proxies, including the facilitation of shipments to Asadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted of orchestrating a bomb attack in Paris.

European Ties and Sanctions Dilemma

Operating direct flights to major European cities such as Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, and Frankfurt, Iran Air's European connections are under the spotlight, especially with flights to Moscow that could potentially support Vladimir Putin's military actions in Ukraine. The EU's recent summit echoed the urgency of imposing sanctions on Iranian entities should Tehran proceed with missile deliveries to Russia. Yet, Josep Borrell, the EU's top foreign diplomat, cautions against such measures, fearing they might compromise the EU's mediator role in nuclear negotiations with Iran, following the US's withdrawal from the 2018 agreement.

Global Implications and Calls for Action

The revelation about Iran Air's management and its implications for global security have ignited debates on the international stage. With evidence pointing towards the airline's use in advancing Iran's military objectives, there is a growing clamor for decisive action. The National Council of Resistance of Iran criticizes the regime's exploitation of civil bodies like Iran Air for 'suppression at home and foreign export of terrorism and extremism.' This situation places significant pressure on European leaders to reassess their diplomatic and sanctions strategy towards Iran, balancing the pursuit of diplomatic engagement with the imperative to curb Iran's alleged military support activities.