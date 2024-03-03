Revealed: China's Deception on Theater Nuclear Capabilities Risks Taiwan Invasion

For centuries, deception has been a cornerstone of Chinese strategic culture, a fact that has significant implications for modern geopolitics and security. Master Sun's The Art of War, with its emphasis on the art of deception, continues to influence the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its military strategies. Recently, concerns have emerged about China's potential misrepresentation of its theater or tactical nuclear capabilities, particularly in the context of Taiwan.

Historical Context and Strategic Deception

China's strategic culture, deeply influenced by Sunzi Bingfa's principles, has long embraced deception as a means to gain the upper hand in conflicts. This tradition of strategic duplicity is evident in the CCP's public statements and military posturing. Notably, former Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai's recent comments at the Asia Society Policy Institute in Washington, DC, underscored this tradition by dismissing the possibility of a war with Taiwan, despite the CCP's historical willingness to use force against its own people.

Assessment of China's Theater Nuclear Forces

Recent analyses, including the work of Professors Fiona Cunningham and M. Taylor Fravel, have cast doubt on China's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. However, this perspective is challenged by updated assessments and the observations of experts like Col. General Victor Esin. The potential dual-capability of China's missile arsenal, including the DF-26 intermediate range ballistic missile and the CJ-20 air-launched cruise missiles, suggests a more nuanced reality. The US Department of Defense's China Military Power Report and the Federation of American Scientists have contributed to understanding the scale and potential nuclear capability of these assets.

Implications for Global Security and Taiwan

The revelation by US Strategic Command Commander General Anthony Cotton that China has a significant number of dual-capable conventional or nuclear ballistic missiles highlights the strategic advantage gained through deception. This advantage is particularly concerning in the context of Taiwan, where China's theater nuclear capabilities could be decisive. The United States' lack of a symmetrical theater deterrent force in Asia underscores the need for a reassessment of its nuclear strategy to ensure deterrence and maintain regional stability.

The enduring relevance of Sunzi Bingfa's teachings on deception in Chinese strategic thought poses a profound challenge for international security. As the CCP continues to modernize its military capabilities, understanding the true extent of China's theater nuclear forces is crucial for preventing conflict and ensuring peace in the Asia-Pacific region.