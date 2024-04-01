Retired Generals Warn: ISIS-K Eyes U.S. as Prime Target Post-Moscow Attack

Following a devastating attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall theater last month, retired U.S. military leaders have sounded an alarm over the growing threat ISIS-K poses to the United States. Retired General Frank McKenzie, former head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), expressed concerns on ABC News's "This Week," emphasizing the terror group's "strong desire" to launch attacks on U.S. soil. His statements were echoed by retired Army Major General Mark Quantock, who underscored the U.S. as ISIS-K's "target No. 1" in comments to USA Today.

Escalating Threats and Strategic Failings

The threat level from ISIS-K, the Central Asian branch of the Islamic State, has reportedly intensified since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. This move, according to McKenzie, diminished pressure on the terror group, enabling it to strengthen and plan further attacks without significant interference. The Moscow concert hall massacre, which resulted in at least 143 fatalities and numerous injuries, is seen as an indicator of ISIS-K's expanding operational reach and an ominous sign of potential future assaults on the U.S. and its allies. McKenzie critiqued the decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan, suggesting that maintaining a minimal force in the region could have curtailed ISIS-K's capabilities.

ISIS-K's Growing Capabilities and Intentions

Established in 2014 with the aim of establishing a caliphate across several Central Asian countries, ISIS-K is notorious for its extreme brutality. Post-Moscow attack analyses indicate a significant shift in the group's tactics, showing an increase in the scale and sophistication of its operations. Current CENTCOM commander, General Michael Kurilla, had previously informed Congress of ISIS-K's rapid enhancement of its "external operations" prowess, suggesting the group could target U.S. and Western interests outside Afghanistan with little warning. This evolution underscores the critical need for continuous and focused counter-terrorism strategies to thwart potential attacks.

Challenges in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Maintaining pressure on ISIS-K in its stronghold regions is pivotal to preventing further attacks, as highlighted by McKenzie. However, the full withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan poses significant intelligence and operational challenges, limiting the ability to monitor