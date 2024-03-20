Rescue Dog Blaze Comforts Fallen Soldiers' Families at Dover Air Force Base

Blaze, a therapy dog at Dover Air Force Base, has become an invaluable member of the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO) unit, offering solace to grieving families and military personnel. Rescued and rehabilitated by the nonprofit Paws of War, this 2-year-old standard poodle, alongside his owner, U.S. Air Force Chaplain Captain William Kilgore, has made a profound impact through his comforting presence. Blaze's journey from a neglected rescue to a cherished companion highlights the therapeutic potential of animals in healing human hearts.

From Rescued to Rescuer

Blaze's story began in adversity, suffering abuse and neglect at the hands of an illegal breeder until Paws of War intervened. Through months of therapy and rehabilitation, Blaze not only recovered but also displayed a remarkable aptitude for providing emotional support. Recognizing his potential, Paws of War and Captain Kilgore welcomed him into the AFMAO unit, where he now plays a crucial role in supporting families during the dignified transfer of their loved ones.

Impact on Grieving Families

Blaze's presence at Dover Air Force Base goes beyond mere companionship; he offers a unique form of consolation to those mourning the loss of a family member. According to Captain Kilgore, every family attending a dignified transfer has requested time with Blaze, underscoring his significant impact. Blaze attends meetings, interacts with base personnel and visitors, and stands alongside service members during the transfer of flag-covered caskets, providing a comforting presence to all he meets.

A Born Therapist

Blaze's story of transformation from a victim of neglect to a source of comfort and joy for many underscores the profound connection between humans and animals. Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri praised Blaze for his natural ability to uplift spirits during some of the most challenging times. Blaze's journey is a testament to the resilience of the spirit and the healing power of love and companionship.

As Blaze continues to serve at Dover Air Force Base, his story inspires hope and demonstrates the invaluable role therapy animals can play in healing human hearts. His journey from rescue to rescuer embodies the essence of compassion and resilience, making a lasting difference in the lives of those he touches.