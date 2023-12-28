en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Qatar Reduces Sentence for Convicted Ex-Indian Navy Officers: A Tale of Espionage, Solidarity, and Hope

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:07 am EST
Qatar Reduces Sentence for Convicted Ex-Indian Navy Officers: A Tale of Espionage, Solidarity, and Hope

In a development that has sent waves through both diplomatic and military circles, a group of former Indian Navy personnel, previously sentenced to death in Qatar, have seen their sentences reduced. The eight officers, including several high-ranking and decorated veterans, had been arrested on suspicion of spying for Israel. The case, steeped in international intrigue, has been shrouded in secrecy with the specifics of the charges remaining undisclosed.

Unusual Silence and Secrecy

The arrest of the officers in Doha in August 2022 was followed by a period of unusual silence. The men, all employees of Gulf-based company Al Dahra, were accused of espionage activities in favor of Israel. The company, known for providing support solutions to the aerospace, security, and defense sectors, has not made a comment on the incident. The Israeli government too has remained quiet on the matter, further fuelling speculation about the nature of the accusations.

Legal and Diplomatic Maneuvering

The Indian government has been actively involved, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announcing that it has been in close touch with the legal team representing the arrested individuals and their family members. An appeal against the death sentences was filed by the Indian government and accepted by the Qatar Court of Appeal. The presence of India’s ambassador and family members at the appeal hearing underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to secure justice for its citizens.

A Ray of Hope and a Call for Solidarity

News of the sentence reduction, while not revealing the new terms, has brought a ray of hope for the families of the convicted officers. Captain Manav Handa, a colleague of the accused, issued a statement of solidarity, advocating for their innocence and integrity. His confidence in his comrades, who have served in the Navy for approximately 25 years, highlights the deep bonds within the military community and suggests the possibility of unseen complexities in this case.

0
Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier over Alleged Killing of Truck Driver; Protests Erupt

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

By Bijay Laxmi

Yevgeny Prigozhin: From Putin's Confidant to Defiant Insurrectionist

By BNN Correspondents

Lesotho Defence Force Trials: Lawyer Alarmed over Denied Access to Clients

By BNN Correspondents

China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crack ...
@China · 1 hour
China's Xi Jinping Tightens Grip on Military amid PLA Corruption Crack ...
heart comment 0
Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testament to Military Preparedness

By Rizwan Shah

Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier Assists Ukrainian Forces: A Testament to Military Preparedness
Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Intercepts Majority of Shahed Drones in Overnight Attack
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain’s Role in International Security During Military Base Visit

By Safak Costu

President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
Latest Headlines
World News
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
12 seconds
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Indian Team's Performance in Test Match Against South Africa
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
16 seconds
Social Media Suicide Notes: A Cry for Help in the Digital Age
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
23 seconds
Significant Advancements in Cardiovascular Medicine in 2023: A Year in Review
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
37 seconds
Ashwin Warns Jansen for Backing Up Too Early on Third Day of Boxing Day Test
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
1 min
Boxing Day Test: Australia Leads, Pakistan Hopes High Amid Missed Centuries
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
2 mins
Vijayakanth: The 'Captain' Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
3 mins
Barbados Prepares for Arrival of New COVID-19 Variant Amid Tourism Season
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
4 mins
South Africa Takes Commanding Lead over India in First Test
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
7 mins
Sports World Mourns talkSPORT's Russell Hargreaves; Football Roundup
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
24 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
33 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
43 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app