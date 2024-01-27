Project Pele's Mobile Nuclear Microreactor: Guam's Skepticism Amid Safety Assurances

Project Pele, an ambitious endeavor to develop a mobile nuclear microreactor for military use, has found itself under the microscope as program officials met with lawmakers in Guam. The prototype reactor, presently under construction in Virginia and slated for testing in Idaho by 2025, is not intended for incorporation into Guam's missile defense system. Instead, it promises a robust and resilient power source, capable of producing 1 to 5 megawatts, ideal for remote locations where fossil fuel logistics prove challenging.

Assurances of Safety Amid Lingering Concerns

Despite reassurances from Project Pele's program manager, Jeff Waksman, about the safety of the microreactor, including its use of advanced gas reactor tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) encapsulated fuel, which significantly minimizes the risk of a meltdown, lawmakers and activists are voicing their concerns. The roots of these apprehensions can be traced back to Guam's history of radiation exposure and a prevailing skepticism towards the intentions of the Department of Defense (DOD).

A Safe Energy Form or a Potential Threat?

While Waksman emphasized that the microreactor represents a safe form of energy and that nuclear waste management plans are a major priority, the sentiment of the local population may influence the DOD's decisions regarding where to deploy the reactors. Waksman assured that the reactors would not be installed in locations where they are not welcomed by the community.

Activists Rally Against Nuclear Power in Guam

The visit by Project Pele officials to Guam also ignited protests from the activist group Prutehi Litekyan, who stand firmly against the use of nuclear power in Guam, particularly within the military infrastructure. The echoes of their protest add another layer of complexity to this ongoing debate over nuclear power and its place in our increasingly energy-hungry world.