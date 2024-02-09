Presidential Unit Citation for 319th EOD: Unwavering Courage in Operation Allies Refuge

In an unforgettable ceremony at the Pasco armory on January 17, 2024, the 319th Ordnance Company (EOD) of the 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, received the Presidential Unit Citation for their extraordinary actions during Operation Allies Refuge in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Advertisment

A Tale of Unwavering Courage

The citation honored individuals including Command Sgt. Maj. David Erickson, Sgt. 1st Class Rich Gonzales, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Yarbrough, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Ford, Staff Sgt. Kyle Alvey, and Staff Sgt. Dale Greenwood. These soldiers demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism amid the chaos following the Taliban's seizure of Kabul in August 2021.

The 319th EOD played a critical role in evacuating the American embassy, securing the airport, and neutralizing sensitive military equipment to prevent enemy use. Their actions ensured the safety of countless lives during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest noncombatant air evacuation in U.S. history.

Advertisment

Praises from the Highest Ranks

"The 319th EOD's actions exemplify the very best of our military," stated Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars during the ceremony. "Their ability to operate effectively in a fluid situation will serve as a beacon of inspiration for the entire formation."

Brig. Gen. Sellars highlighted the significance of the 319th EOD's experience, emphasizing the importance of their bravery and dedication in protecting U.S. citizens and Afghan civilians.

Advertisment

A Testimony to Heroism

In total, more than 120,000 individuals were safely evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport during Operation Allies Refuge. This massive undertaking was made possible by the unwavering commitment of soldiers like those in the 319th EOD, who risked their lives to save others.

As the world continues to grapple with the aftermath of the turmoil in Afghanistan, the heroism displayed by the 319th Ordnance Company (EOD) stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of human resilience and the power of unity in the face of adversity.

Today, their story serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by these brave soldiers and the countless lives they touched in the process.

The Presidential Unit Citation, one of the highest honors bestowed upon military units, is a fitting tribute to the 319th EOD's remarkable achievements during Operation Allies Refuge. Their courage and unwavering dedication will forever be etched in the annals of history, inspiring future generations to rise above the challenges that lie ahead.