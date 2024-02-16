Portsmouth Honors Admiral Mark A. Hugel as 2024 First Citizen

In the heart of Portsmouth, a city known for its vibrant community and historic significance, RADM Mark A. Hugel, USN, ret., stands out not just for his distinguished naval career but for his unwavering commitment to community service. Named the 2024 Portsmouth First Citizen by the Portsmouth Service League, Inc., Admiral Hugel's contributions span from education to military affairs, embodying the spirit of civic duty that defines the award. On April 25, 2024, the city will gather at the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel to honor a man whose life's work has made an indelible mark on the community. The event, aimed at celebrating Admiral Hugel's achievements, also serves a greater purpose, with proceeds supporting local charities that further enrich Portsmouth's social fabric.

A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Admiral Hugel's journey of service is a testament to his dedication to Portsmouth. His roles have been varied, yet each has contributed significantly to the community's growth and well-being. As a voluntary board member of the STARBASE Victory STEM program, Hugel has championed education, providing Portsmouth's youth with the tools to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. His involvement in the Portsmouth City Council and as the City Council Liaison to the Portsmouth Mayor’s Military Affairs Committee highlights his commitment to bridging the gap between military and civilian communities, ensuring a cohesive and supportive city environment. Furthermore, his leadership as the chairman of the Board of Directors at The Up Center speaks to his dedication to social services, guiding an organization that offers critical support to families and individuals across Hampton Roads.

Impact Beyond Titles

The significance of Admiral Hugel's contributions cannot be overstated. Beyond his official roles, his influence permeates various aspects of Portsmouth life, fostering a sense of unity and progress. The STARBASE Victory STEM program, under his guidance, has opened new horizons for countless students, instilling a passion for innovation and discovery. His efforts with The Up Center have provided essential services, from counseling to financial literacy programs, aiding those in need while empowering them to achieve greater independence. The Portsmouth Service League's decision to honor Admiral Hugel is a recognition of not just his individual achievements but his role in elevating the entire Portsmouth community.

A Night to Remember

The upcoming event on April 25 is more than an awards ceremony; it is a celebration of Portsmouth's spirit of community and the individuals who drive its success. The chosen venue, the Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel, offers a fitting backdrop for an evening dedicated to recognizing exceptional citizenship. With proceeds going to the STARBASE Victory STEM Program, The Up Center, and the Portsmouth Service League, the event not only honors Admiral Hugel's legacy but also supports the continuation of the very initiatives he has helped flourish. It promises to be a night where the Portsmouth community comes together to celebrate one of their own, while also contributing to the ongoing development of the city's social, educational, and support systems.

As the city of Portsmouth looks forward to the 25th of April, the anticipation is not just about honoring a distinguished individual but also about coming together as a community to support causes that make a real difference. RADM Mark A. Hugel, USN, ret., embodies the ideals of service, leadership, and community engagement that the Portsmouth First Citizen award seeks to recognize. His legacy is a reminder that true citizenship extends beyond accolades, residing in the impact one has on their community and the lives they touch.