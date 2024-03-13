Poll Reveals 70% of Ukrainians Connected to Front-Line Fighters, Trust in Military High

A recent survey conducted by the Sociological Group Rating and the Veterans Affairs Ministry, published on March 13, 2024, uncovers the deep impact of war on Ukrainian society, revealing that a significant majority of the population has personal connections to individuals fighting or who have fought on the front lines since the Russian invasion of Donbas in 2014. This study not only highlights the widespread nature of these connections but also showcases the high level of trust and respect that Ukrainian society holds for its military personnel and veterans.

Widespread Impact and Growing Veteran Community

The survey's findings indicate a sharp increase in the number of Ukrainians with friends or relatives who have front-line experience, jumping from 54% in July 2022 to 70% as of the latest report. This rise parallels the expanded scope of the conflict and the growing number of Ukrainians who have become combat veterans since 2014, estimated by then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to be around a million. Remarkably, the poll also reveals a strong belief among respondents in the likelihood of becoming veterans themselves in the future, with a significant gender disparity showing that 63% of men foresee this possibility compared to 23% of women.

High Trust in Military and Challenges Ahead

Trust in the Ukrainian military and veterans remains exceptionally high, with 94% of respondents expressing confidence in these groups. This trust is reflective of the critical role that the military plays in Ukrainian society, especially amid ongoing conflict. However, the survey also sheds light on the perceived challenges facing returning veterans, including psychological instability, physical health problems, and difficulties in accessing medical care. Additionally, concerns about inclusivity for people with disabilities among veterans are highlighted, pointing to areas where support and resources are urgently needed.

State Support for Veterans Questioned

Despite the high levels of trust and respect for the military, the survey exposes a growing disillusionment with the state's role in supporting veterans. In a dramatic decline from previous assessments, only 64% of respondents now believe that the state is not fulfilling its obligations towards veterans, a significant drop from the 19% who held this view in August 2022. This indicates a critical area of concern for policymakers and underscores the need for enhanced support and recognition of the sacrifices made by those who serve.

These findings offer a stark reflection of the pervasive impact of the conflict on Ukrainian society and the profound respect and solidarity expressed towards those who have served on the front lines. As Ukraine continues to navigate the challenges of ongoing conflict and its aftermath, the support for veterans and active military personnel remains a pivotal issue, demanding attention and action to ensure the well-being and inclusion of all who have served.