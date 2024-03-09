PMF Clashes with ISIS in al-Anbar: Air Support Bolsters Operation, Casualty Reported

In a significant development on Saturday, in the western Iraqi governorate of al-Anbar, forces from al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) engaged in a fierce encounter with ISIS terrorists. The confrontation occurred within a tunnel in the Rawa district, highlighting the ongoing struggle against ISIS remnants in Iraq. This incident not only underscores the persistent threat posed by ISIS but also the crucial role of the PMF and air support in counter-terrorism efforts within the region.

Strategic Operation in Rawa

The PMF Authority disclosed that the operation involved the Qaim Regiment of the PMF Operations Command in al-Anbar, alongside the West Brigade of the 57th Brigade of the PMF. They encountered several ISIS militants inside a tunnel, leading to intense clashes. With the air force's support and assistance, the PMF forces managed to besiege ISIS militants inside the tunnel, effectively containing the threat. This coordinated effort is part of a broader strategy to eliminate ISIS hideouts and prevent their resurgence in strategic areas of Iraq.

Casualty Amidst Clearance Operation

Amidst the ongoing clearance operation to secure the area from ISIS elements, a PMF member fell victim to an explosive device left behind by ISIS. The tragic incident occurred during a routine inspection operation in the desert of al-Anbar, resulting in one fighter's death and injuries to two others. The deceased was identified as Abdul-Rahman Awwad Osman al-Jughayfi, a member of a prominent tribe in the region, which adds a personal tragedy to the larger narrative of conflict and resilience in al-Anbar.

Continued Vigilance Against ISIS

The recent clashes and the unfortunate loss of a PMF member underscore the volatile security situation in parts of Iraq and the continued threat posed by ISIS. Despite significant territorial losses, ISIS militants continue to launch attacks, necessitating ongoing vigilance and coordinated counter-terrorism efforts by Iraqi forces and their allies. The PMF, alongside the Iraqi military and air support, plays a vital role in these efforts, demonstrating the complexity and challenges of ensuring long-term security and stability in the region.

The incident in al-Anbar is a stark reminder of the dangers that security forces and local communities face from ISIS remnants. It also highlights the importance of continued international support and cooperation in Iraq's fight against terrorism. As the PMF and other Iraqi forces continue to press forward with clearance operations, the hope for a more peaceful and secure Iraq remains, tempered by the realities of an enduring conflict.