PM Modi Witnesses Indigenous Defence Might at Bharat Shakti Exercise in Pokhran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to Pokhran, Rajasthan, to observe the formidable display of India's indigenous defence capabilities through the tri-service live fire and manoeuvre exercise, Bharat Shakti. This strategic military event underscores India's push towards self-reliance in defence, showcasing a wide array of home-grown weapon systems and platforms. Modi's presence at Pokhran, a site with historical resonance for India's defence sector, emphasizes the nation's commitment to bolstering its military strength through indigenous innovation and production.

Unveiling India's Defence Prowess

The Bharat Shakti exercise presented an unprecedented opportunity to witness the synergy between the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, demonstrating their capability to conduct integrated operations across multiple domains. Key highlights included the deployment of T-90 tanks, Dhanush and Sarang gun systems, and Akash weapons systems by the Indian Army, showcasing advanced ground warfare capabilities. The Indian Navy contributed with naval anti-ship missiles and autonomous aerial vehicles, reflecting India's growing maritime strength and technological sophistication. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force displayed its air superiority with the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft, alongside other advanced helicopters, underscoring the versatility and readiness of India's air defence.

Stepping Towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence

Bharat Shakti is not just a military exercise; it is a powerful statement of India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. By highlighting the indigenous development of sophisticated weapon systems and platforms, the exercise illustrated the country's potential to reduce dependency on foreign military hardware. This strategic move is crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities while fostering the growth of the domestic defence industry. It aligns with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) initiative, aiming to bolster the national economy and secure India's position as a global defence exporter.

Implications for National Security and Global Standing

The successful execution of Bharat Shakti and the display of indigenously developed defence technologies signal a new era in India's military strategy, one that prioritizes self-reliance and innovation. This shift not only strengthens India's defence infrastructure but also enhances its stature on the global stage as a major defence power with advanced indigenous capabilities. Furthermore, it sends a clear message about India's readiness to defend its sovereignty against contemporary and future threats, leveraging its own technological prowess. The exercise also underscores the importance of integrating the three services to conduct full-spectrum operations, a key factor in achieving comprehensive national security.

As India continues to advance its indigenous defence capabilities, the Bharat Shakti exercise serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to self-reliance and technological innovation in the defence sector. It highlights the remarkable progress made in developing and deploying home-grown military technologies, setting the stage for India's emergence as a global defence powerhouse. The implications of this shift towards Aatmanirbharta in defence are profound, promising not only to secure India's borders but also to position the country as a key player in the international defence market.