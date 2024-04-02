Plateau State Raid: 18 Bandits Killed as Security Forces Storm Hideouts

Following recent violence in Plateau State, a combined force comprising operatives of the Special Military Taskforce, police, and local vigilantes conducted a targeted raid against bandit enclaves in Wase Local Government Area. The operation, which took place in the Zurak Compani community over two consecutive days, resulted in the elimination of 18 suspected bandits and their informants.

The raid was initiated in response to a brutal attack by bandits on a local market in Zurak Compani two weeks prior, where seven individuals lost their lives. Community leaders and security forces quickly mobilized to track down the perpetrators, leading to the discovery of their meeting place. According to Shapi'i Sambo, a youth leader in Wase, the operation was meticulously planned and executed, catching the bandits off-guard during a meeting in their hideout.

Collaborative Effort Across Borders

This successful operation was highlighted as a collaborative effort, with not just local security forces but also vigilantes from neighboring Taraba State playing a crucial role. Abdullahi Usman, another youth leader, emphasized the importance of credible intelligence and the community's support in tracking down and confronting these bandits. The operation sends a strong message to criminal elements within and around Plateau State about the government and community's resolve to combat insecurity.

While official confirmation and further details from the Military Special Taskforce's spokesman, SN Zhakom, are pending, the incident has already had a significant impact. It not only avenges the recent market attack but also serves as a deterrent to potential criminal activities in the future. Community leaders and residents are hopeful that this operation will lead to improved security and stability in the region, allowing for safer living conditions and economic activities.