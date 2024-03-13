Phnom Penh Calls for Khmer New Year Donations to Support Border-Defending Troops

As the Khmer New Year festivities draw near, the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration has initiated a campaign urging the public to donate money, food, or other essential items to aid the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and their families. This gesture aims to honor and support those safeguarding Cambodia's borders. The announcement, made on March 11, highlights the city's enduring bond with the military and outlines plans for city officials to visit various RCAF units stationed along the country's periphery.

Strengthening Military-Civilian Bonds Through Generosity

The Phnom Penh Municipal Administration's appeal targets businessmen, investors, philanthropists, district governors, and directors of subordinate units, encouraging them to contribute generously. Such contributions are intended to bolster the morale of soldiers stationed in strategic locations, including Intervention Brigade 3, Intervention Brigade 9, and Border Protection Brigade 793 in Preah Vihear province, as well as Intervention Brigade 128 in Stung Treng province's O’Alay area. This initiative not only strengthens the military-civilian relationship but also underscores the community’s gratitude towards those defending the nation's sovereignty.

A Tradition of Support and Gratitude

According to Chhort Bunthang, a research fellow at the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), the tradition of offering gifts to military personnel during major holidays is a long-standing one, reflecting the public's appreciation for the armed forces' dedication and sacrifices. While the soldiers receive regular salaries and are entitled to social protection benefits, these donations from the public and the authorities serve as a token of the nation's gratitude. The effort to collect donations from philanthropists is seen as an extension of the municipal authorities' commitment to expressing their respect and love for the army and its troops, who play a crucial role in maintaining peace and security along Cambodia's borders.

Impact and Significance of Public Contributions

The campaign to collect donations for the troops ahead of the Khmer New Year is more than a mere act of charity; it symbolizes the solidarity and support of the Cambodian people for their armed forces. By contributing, citizens and businesses alike participate in a collective act of gratitude towards those who ensure the nation's safety and territorial integrity. Such gestures of support have the potential to significantly boost the morale of the soldiers and their families, reinforcing the sense of unity and shared purpose between the military and civilian populations.

The call for donations ahead of the Khmer New Year not only highlights the Phnom Penh Municipal Administration's proactive stance in supporting the armed forces but also serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the troops. As the community comes together to show their appreciation, the initiative fosters a deeper connection between the nation's defenders and those they protect, ensuring that the spirit of the Khmer New Year is shared with all Cambodians, regardless of where they are stationed.