Asia

Philippines’ Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Philippines’ Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China

In a significant strategic move, the Philippines’ military has announced plans to enhance its presence in the South China Sea by developing its outposts in the region. This initiative forms part of a wider strategy to bolster the country’s maritime capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with China over contested territorial claims.

Fortifying Maritime Presence

The military chief outlined intentions to acquire additional ships and radar systems, thereby strengthening the Philippines’ defense and surveillance capacities. The plans include developing islands in the South China Sea to make them more habitable for troops, improving all nine features occupied by the Philippines, and bringing a desalination machine for troops living aboard a warship grounded on Second Thomas Shoal.

Countering Aggressions

The Philippines’ military is shifting its focus to territorial defense from internal defense, in direct response to the contentious territorial claims and incidents in the South China Sea. Several nations, including China and the Philippines, assert overlapping sovereignty over various islands, reefs, and waters, making the South China Sea a flashpoint for regional security and diplomatic relations.

Strategic Alliances and Modernisation

Simultaneously, the Philippines is forming strategic alliances with NATO-linked partners like the United States, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom to counteract China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The country has earmarked funds for building a port facility on Nanshan and expanding the airstrip on Thitu as part of a modest modernization program. This development mirrors the continued complexities and strategic maneuvers within the Southeast Asian maritime domain.

Asia International Relations Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

