Military

Pentagon’s Massive Investment in Laser Weapon Technology: A Shift in Modern Warfare

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Pentagon's Massive Investment in Laser Weapon Technology: A Shift in Modern Warfare

The Pentagon is pumping billions into laser weapon technology, marking a significant shift towards directed-energy weapons on the battlefield. This move, driven by a need to counter threats ranging from small rockets to ballistic missiles, underlines the growing prominence of laser systems in modern warfare. The recent Israel-Hamas conflict underscored the potency of such systems. The Iron Beam, a high-energy laser, complemented the existing Iron Dome missile defense system, demonstrating an effective defense strategy.

Laser Weapons: An Infinite Magazine

Unlike conventional surface-to-air missile interceptors, which are finite and costly, lasers present an ‘infinite magazine’ of interception opportunities, only limited by the supply of electricity. This transformative feature has the potential to revolutionize defense strategies, reducing dependency on expensive missile systems. The U.S. Army tested the Directed Energy Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (DE M-SHORAD) system in 2023 at the Yuma proving grounds, further pushing the boundaries of battlefield technology.

The HELIOS Project: A Naval Milestone

Not limiting itself to land, the U.S. Navy installed the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) on the USS Preble, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. This marked a significant milestone in the integration of directed-energy weapons into naval warfare. Experts widely believe that the military is at a pivotal moment with the adoption of these laser systems. Prototypes are being field-tested, and their potential for future use is being meticulously assessed.

The Future of Directed-Energy Weapons

Lockheed Martin, a significant player in the defense sector, is developing all-domain deterrent systems to meet the future needs of international partners. The global directed energy weapons market, valued at USD 10 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 22.10 billion by 2032, growing at a rate of 9.30% during the forecast period. This rapid evolution is spurred by the rising military interest in advanced warfare capabilities. As the intertwining of civilian and military advancements continues, the lines between interception of tactical and strategic missiles are becoming blurred, heralding a new era in global defense technology.

Military
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

