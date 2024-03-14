Pentagon Invests Billions in Battlefield Laser Weapons, Eyeing Future Warfare

The Pentagon is channeling billions into the development and deployment of laser weapons, marking a significant shift in modern warfare strategies. With recent tests and deployments showcasing their potential, these directed-energy systems are set to redefine battlefield dynamics.

Laser weapons, also known as directed-energy weapons, have transitioned from the realm of science fiction to practical defense applications. The U.S. military's interest in these systems has grown, driven by their promise of providing an 'infinite magazine' of defense against threats ranging from drones to missiles. Unlike traditional interceptors, lasers offer a cost-effective and sustainable alternative, operating on electricity to deliver continuous defense capabilities.

Field Tests and Deployments

In 2023, the Directed Energy Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system (DE M-SHORAD) underwent testing by the U.S. Army at Yuma Proving Grounds. Similarly, the Navy has equipped the U.S.S.

Preble with the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS), showcasing these systems' growing role in national defense. These deployments highlight the military's commitment to integrating laser technology into its defensive arsenal, aiming to enhance its ability to protect against evolving threats.

The adoption of laser weapons by the U.S. military signals a pivotal moment in defense technology. As these systems become more commonplace, they promise to alter the landscape of military engagements, offering a sustainable and cost-efficient method of countering threats.