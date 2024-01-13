Penicillin Complex: A Game-Changer in Artillery Reconnaissance

In the throbbing heart of an active combat zone, the Penicillin complex, an advanced artillery reconnaissance system has been deployed, marking a significant stride in operational capabilities. This sophisticated sound-measuring system is designed to detect and analyze sound waves from artillery and mortar gunshots, stretching its ears up to 50 kilometers using specialized sound-collecting devices. The high sensitivity of the system contributes to the precise localization of enemy firing positions, playing a pivotal role in effective counter-battery warfare.

Non-Radiating and Less Detectable

The Penicillin complex operates in a non-radiating manner, making it less susceptible to detection by enemy radio equipment. This feature adds a layer of stealth to the complex, allowing it to perform its functions without alerting the enemy about its presence. The stealthy operations of the complex augment its efficacy by providing an unexpected edge in the battlefield.

Swift Data Processing and Increased Efficiency

The system’s swift data processing and distribution significantly enhance the efficiency of friendly artillery. It provides rapid target designations for retaliatory strikes, enabling the forces to respond quickly and effectively to enemy fire. The swift retaliation not only disrupts the enemy’s plans but also gives a morale boost to the friendly forces, knowing that their counter-fire is accurate and quick.

Mobility for High Survivability

To ensure a high level of survivability, the Penicillin complex is mobile, and its crew routinely relocates. This mobility allows the crew to stay one step ahead of enemy forces and reduces the chances of being targeted. The Penicillin complex consists of both remote and mast equipment. The remote equipment is used to set up operational sectors, while the mast equipment provides an elevated platform for better detection and analysis.