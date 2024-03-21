Pearl Harbor Survivor Richard C. Higgins Passes at 102, Leaving Legacy of Remembrance

Richard C. Higgins, one of the last survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died on Tuesday at the age of 102, marking the end of an era and leaving behind a powerful legacy of remembrance and education. Higgins, who served as a radioman during the infamous December 7, 1941, attack, spent his later years sharing his harrowing experiences with younger generations, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom.

Advertisment

Life of Valor and Dedication

Higgins, born in 1921, witnessed some of the most pivotal moments in modern history, from the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression to World War II. Joining the Navy in 1939, he was stationed at Pearl Harbor as a radioman where he played an active role during the attack that propelled the United States into World War II. His accounts of the day, including his efforts to prevent further destruction by moving planes away from burning ones, have been invaluable in keeping the memory of Pearl Harbor alive.

Commitment to Education

Advertisment

In his retirement, Higgins dedicated himself to educating others about the events of Pearl Harbor, often speaking to schoolchildren and utilizing social media platforms to share his experiences. His granddaughter, Angela Norton, highlighted his humility, noting that Higgins never considered himself a hero but was determined to ensure that the stories of those who did not return would continue to be told. His efforts have contributed significantly to public understanding and remembrance of World War II and its impact on the U.S.

Legacy and Reflection

Higgins' passing not only marks the loss of a direct witness to a defining moment in American history but also serves as a reminder of the diminishing number of World War II veterans. With only 22 survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack remaining, Higgins' life and stories become even more crucial in preserving the legacy of those who served. His dedication to sharing his experiences has ensured that future generations will continue to learn from and be inspired by the sacrifices made for their freedoms.