Paratroopers Injured in Sri Lanka Independence Day Rehearsal Mishap

Four paratroopers have suffered minor injuries during the rehearsals for Sri Lanka's Independence Day celebration. The incident, which took place during the morning rehearsal, involved an entanglement of parachutes mid-air, leading to a complicated landing. Among the injured, two are members of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), and the other two are from the Sri Lanka Army.

Unexpected Mishap During Rehearsals

The rehearsals, which kicked off early in the day, were part of the preparations for the national celebration when the unexpected mishap occurred. The paratroopers were performing at Galle Face Green when their parachutes collided mid-air. This led to three of the military personnel making emergency landings. Two paratroopers found themselves landing on a nearby building's roof, while the third landed on Galle Face Green. They were promptly taken to the nearest hospitals for medical evaluation.

Investigations Underway

Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe, a spokesman for the SLAF, confirmed the incident. The cause for the parachute entanglement is currently under investigation. Initial reports suggest no severe injuries were sustained. One paratrooper was admitted to the army hospital, while the other two were sent to Colombo National Hospital for further treatment. The fourth paratrooper, who landed safely, was mildly injured but did not require hospitalization.

Paratroopers' Condition

Despite the unplanned incident, the paratroopers only incurred minor injuries. They are currently receiving appropriate medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery. As the investigation continues, safety measures during such performances are expected to be reviewed to avoid any such incidents in the future.