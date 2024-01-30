Pakistani Forces Thwart Terrorist Attack on Mach Jail in Balochistan Province

In a grave security incident that sent shockwaves through the nation, Pakistani forces successfully countered multiple coordinated terrorist attacks on Mach jail, Balochistan. The attacks, launched on a Monday night, saw heavily-armed militants fire at least 15 rockets from nearby mountains towards the Central Mach Jail, an institution known for housing high-risk militants and inmates on death row.

Response to the Attack

Despite initial reports of casualties - two policemen killed and a truck driver injured, there was no official confirmation of the same. Mach town, however, witnessed multiple explosions from the rockets, although none hit the jail building. The terrorists also launched an attack on a security forces camp near the jail and infiltrated the Mach railway station, leading to the authorities advising residents to stay indoors amidst the gunfire.

Official Confirmation

Both Balochistan's Information Minister Jan Achakzai and the Inspector General Prisons Shuja Kasi confirmed the attacks. Kasi further noted that the rockets impacted the walls of the jail's residential colony without causing casualties. The jail, at the time of the attack, detained 800 prisoners.

Culprits Behind the Attack

The Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned group, claimed responsibility for the attack, which was initially attributed to the Aslam Acho group. The confrontation between the terrorists and security forces lasted several hours, ending with the attackers retreating to the mountains at dawn. No damage to installations was reported, testifying to the effective response of the security forces.