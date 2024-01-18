Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Retaliatory Operation into Iran

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan has launched a cross-border operation into Iranian territory. The retaliatory action comes in response to ongoing security threats and attacks that have troubled the Pakistani border regions, believed to have emanated from within Iran. The Pakistani forces zeroed in on locations suspected to be the havens or operational bases of militant factions. The groups in question are blamed for inciting raids and terrorist activities against Pakistan, leading to both civilian and military fatalities.

Advertisment

Militancy, Casualties, and Diplomatic Strain

According to Iranian state media, the Pakistani missile attack on Iran’s southeast border region resulted in casualties, including women and children. The Pakistani foreign ministry confirmed the strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist militants. This operation comes two days after Tehran claimed it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory. The reciprocal airstrikes by Pakistan's air force targeted two Baluch militant groups with common separatist aspirations on either side of the Iran-Pakistan border, resulting in the deaths of at least nine individuals.

The escalating attacks have strained diplomatic relations between the two neighboring nations, with each accusing the other of harboring these groups. Pakistan's retaliation was aimed at armed groups in the Sistan Baluchestan province of Iran, following Iranian air raids in Balochistan. Pakistan alleges that Iran permits terrorists of Pakistani origin to operate from its ungoverned spaces, causing the death of innocent Pakistanis. However, Pakistan has stressed that its sole objective is to safeguard its national security and that it respects Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Advertisment

International Reaction and Uncertainty

The growing conflict has sparked international concern regarding regional stability and the potential for a wider confrontation. Diplomatic efforts are in progress to resolve the issue and de-escalate the situation. China has offered to mediate between the two countries, while the United States has condemned Iran's actions. Pakistan's traditional adversary, India, has stated that it views the situation as a matter between Iran and Pakistan. However, the path forward remains uncertain, as experts express skepticism about the Pakistani response and the potential for a resurgence of militancy in the region.

Operation 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'

Pakistan's operation, codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar', targeted 'terrorist hideouts' in Iran following an Iranian attack on the Balochi group Jaish al-Adl's headquarters in Pakistani territory. The operation resulted in the deaths of 'a number of terrorists'. Iran had conducted strikes in Pakistan earlier, killing two children. Pakistan warned Iran of 'serious consequences' over the attack and recalled its ambassador from Iran.

Pakistan's air force launched the retaliatory airstrikes allegedly targeting militant positions, killing at least seven people, and escalating tensions between the two nations. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry described the attack as a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes in response to credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities.