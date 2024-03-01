P-51 Mustang: Revolutionizing Air Warfare and Securing Allied Victory in WWII

During Major Harry Crosby's narration in episode 7 of Masters of the Air, he explains that in the spring of 1944, the 100th began using a new type of plane, the P-51 Mustang, which helped the United States Army Air Forces and the Allies win the war against Germany. According to Crosby, these planes were the support the 100th needed when embarking on dangerous missions such as episode 7's Black Monday. By having these new planes, the American airmen were able to hold their own against the Germans for a bit longer than usual, helping them successfully hit their targets.

How The P-51 Mustang Is Different To The B-17 Bombers

The P-51 Mustang was a smaller, sleeker plane compared to the B-17 bomber. While the B-17 was designed to take heavy damages without failing, the Mustang was built for fast travel. Where the B-17 bomber was typically 74 feet long with a wingspan of 103 feet, the P-51 Mustang was only 32 feet long with a wingspan of 37 feet. In this way, the P-51 Mustang could fly at almost double the speed of a B-17. The P-51 Mustang's maximum speed was 440 miles per hour while the B-17 could only make it to 287 miles per hour.

How The Eighth Air Force Used The P-51 Mustang & How It Changed The War

When the United States Army Air Forces began using the P-51 Mustang, the aircrafts' main purpose was to support and protect the B-17s on their flights. P-51 Mustangs are best used for long-range, low altitude missions. In this way, they were perfect for accompanying the sturdier B-17s as they made their bombing attempts. With the help of a P-51 Mustang, a crew like the 100th could fly over Berlin and have P-51 Mustangs in their ranks, prepared to take down Luftwaffe planes so that the B-17s could drop their bombs and get out before becoming damaged or destroyed.

How Long The P-51 Mustang Was Used For By The United States

The Air Force continued using P-51 Mustangs until 1958, when they were retired and flown to storage in New York. Prior to that, some P-51 Mustangs were flown during the Korean War, the Chinese Civil War, and during the Sinai Invasion. Following World War II, surplus P-51 Mustangs were sold to the general public. Buyers were either those who had served in the USAAF and wanted a plane for personal use, or air racers. P-51 Mustangs were notable aircraft for air racing throughout the end of the 1940s. After their retirement, P-51 Mustangs continued to be bought as civilian aircraft.

In the present day, there are numerous P-51 Mustangs still in existence around the world. These aircraft are still being flown to this day, and also, are still setting records. In 2013, a P-51 Mustang set an altitude record. So, even beyond Masters of the Air, the P-51 Mustang has continued to be a vital and iconic aircraft. They not only helped win World War II, but they have also lasted as a reliable aircraft to this day.