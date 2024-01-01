en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Over 1,100 Migrants Intercepted by Moroccan Army on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
Over 1,100 Migrants Intercepted by Moroccan Army on New Year’s Eve

On the eve of a new year, the Moroccan army successfully intercepted a staggering number of over 1,100 migrants. These individuals were in the process of a profound migration effort, targeting the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on the Northern coast of Africa. Unsurprisingly, these territories are frequent targets for migrants due to their sovereign association with Spain, offering a potential entry point into Europe. This significant incident throws into sharp relief the persistent migration pressures faced by countries situated at the borders of the European Union and the constant challenge of securing these borders against unauthorized crossings.

Military Intervention

The operation began when the Moroccan Royal Navy intercepted a suspicious vessel approximately 345 km southwest of Dakhla. The vessel was carrying five individuals – four Venezuelan nationals and one Mauritanian-Peruvian national. Despite an attempt to evade capture, the suspect vessel was rerouted to the port of Dakhla for further inspection and administrative processing. The vessel, lacking proper documentation and flying no flag, is now under the jurisdiction of the Royal Gendarmerie for standard administrative procedures.

Massive Migrant Interception

As the operation expanded, the Moroccan army intercepted over a thousand migrants in the north of the kingdom. The migrants were preparing to reach the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, marking a significant increase in attempts to enter Europe through these territories. The interception took place overnight from Sunday to Monday in the towns of Nador, M’diq, and Fnideq. Of the total 1,110 migrants intercepted, 175 apprehended in Nador originated from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Yemen, without any details provided for the nationalities of the remaining 935 migrants.

Persistent Migration Issues

This incident underscores the ongoing struggle of managing migration flows and securing borders. It highlights the collaboration between Morocco and Spain in dealing with these issues. The migration route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, particularly from the Moroccan coasts and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, is another significant point of concern as migrants persistently try to reach Europe through these vulnerable points.

0
Africa Military
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Political Controversy Ignites in Puntland over Parliamentary Selection

By Justice Nwafor

Opposition Leader Succes Masra Appointed Prime Minister of Chad's Transitional Government

By Israel Ojoko

Ethiopia Secures Red Sea Access in Strategic Agreement with Somaliland

By Salman Akhtar

Afcon 2023: A Celebration of African Football's Talent and Triumph

By Salman Khan

Calabar Carnival 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of African Culture ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Calabar Carnival 2024: A Vibrant Showcase of African Culture ...
heart comment 0
Cameroon Celebrates 64th Independence Day: A Reflection on National Unity and Progress

By BNN Correspondents

Cameroon Celebrates 64th Independence Day: A Reflection on National Unity and Progress
African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade

By Nimrah Khatoon

African Startups Turn to Debt Financing, Borrowing $2bn over the Decade
Zambia’s Path to Poverty Alleviation: Aiming for Double-Digit GDP Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Zambia's Path to Poverty Alleviation: Aiming for Double-Digit GDP Growth
SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia

By BNN Correspondents

SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia
Latest Headlines
World News
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
1 min
Glenn McGrath's Advice to David Warner Ahead of His Final Test
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
2 mins
Uganda's Alex Brandon Challenges Wealth Perception in Opposition Leadership
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
3 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
3 mins
Unfolding the Intricacies of Preterm Baby Care on 'MwasuzeMutya'
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
3 mins
Jharkhand CM Forecasts Major Political Shift in 2024
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
5 mins
United Cup Tennis Tournament: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
5 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
6 mins
Israeli Military Plans Continued Gaza Operations as 2024 Dawns: A New Year Amidst Conflict
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
6 mins
COPD Patients in Ireland Brace for Winter: Strategies and Support
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
3 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
11 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
41 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
1 hour
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
3 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app