Over 1,100 Migrants Intercepted by Moroccan Army on New Year’s Eve

On the eve of a new year, the Moroccan army successfully intercepted a staggering number of over 1,100 migrants. These individuals were in the process of a profound migration effort, targeting the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on the Northern coast of Africa. Unsurprisingly, these territories are frequent targets for migrants due to their sovereign association with Spain, offering a potential entry point into Europe. This significant incident throws into sharp relief the persistent migration pressures faced by countries situated at the borders of the European Union and the constant challenge of securing these borders against unauthorized crossings.

Military Intervention

The operation began when the Moroccan Royal Navy intercepted a suspicious vessel approximately 345 km southwest of Dakhla. The vessel was carrying five individuals – four Venezuelan nationals and one Mauritanian-Peruvian national. Despite an attempt to evade capture, the suspect vessel was rerouted to the port of Dakhla for further inspection and administrative processing. The vessel, lacking proper documentation and flying no flag, is now under the jurisdiction of the Royal Gendarmerie for standard administrative procedures.

Massive Migrant Interception

As the operation expanded, the Moroccan army intercepted over a thousand migrants in the north of the kingdom. The migrants were preparing to reach the Spanish exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, marking a significant increase in attempts to enter Europe through these territories. The interception took place overnight from Sunday to Monday in the towns of Nador, M’diq, and Fnideq. Of the total 1,110 migrants intercepted, 175 apprehended in Nador originated from Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Yemen, without any details provided for the nationalities of the remaining 935 migrants.

Persistent Migration Issues

This incident underscores the ongoing struggle of managing migration flows and securing borders. It highlights the collaboration between Morocco and Spain in dealing with these issues. The migration route to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, particularly from the Moroccan coasts and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, is another significant point of concern as migrants persistently try to reach Europe through these vulnerable points.