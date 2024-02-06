Oregon Army National Guard's Adder Company Returns Home from Middle East Deployment

On February 3, 2024, the Ontario Army National Guard Armory in Oregon resonated with cheers and applause as the Adder Company of the Oregon Army National Guard made their triumphant return home. After a yearlong deployment in the tumultuous Middle East, the 16 Soldiers of the Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, had completed their mission under Operation Spartan Shield and were welcomed back by their families, friends, and the appreciative community.

Demobilization Ceremony: A Commendation of Bravery

A demobilization ceremony was held to honor these brave men and women. The event was graced by the presence of their families, community members, and the top brass of the Oregon Army National Guard. Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, the adjutant general of Oregon, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, the senior enlisted leader, conveyed their welcome and gratitude via a recorded message. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley extended their salutations and acknowledgments through welcome letters, read aloud by 1st Lt. Steven Sawyer.

Leadership Acclaim: Praise for a Job Well Done

Col. Russell Gibson and Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, the unit's commanders, used the platform to laud the Soldiers for their service and sacrifice. They extolled the dedication, resilience, and competence of the Adder Company, who had stood as a beacon of hope and security in a region rife with conflict.

Deployment Details: A Year in Service

The Adder Company was deployed in March of the previous year to serve as a rapid reaction force under U.S. Central Command, with the commitment of deterring malign influences and reinforcing alliances in the Middle East. Their training at Fort Bliss, Texas, was followed by a nine-month deployment in Kuwait, during which they collaborated with partner forces across the Middle East, including Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. They conducted emergency drills, weapons qualifications, and tank gunnery exercises. Their exposure to the new M-LIDS Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System gave them valuable experience in warding off electronic warfare and aerial threats. Their competence and commitment exemplified the qualities of the Oregon National Guard throughout their deployment, and they remained a ready and responsive force for Central Command.

In the end, the homecoming ceremony of the Adder Company not only marked the end of a successful mission but also underscored the spirit of resilience and bravery that defines the Oregon National Guard.