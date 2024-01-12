en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications

In a recent turn of events, OpenAI, the originator of the much-celebrated ChatGPT, has made revisions to its usage policies, removing the clause that explicitly barred the deployment of its technology for military applications. Initially, the policy incorporated restrictions on activities that bore a high risk of physical harm, such as weapons development and military deployment.

New Policy Stresses on Universal Principles

The revised policy now underscores a broad principle, advocating against the utilization of the service to inflict harm on oneself or others. It interestingly cites the use or development of weapons as a descriptive example rather than a definitive case. According to OpenAI’s explanation, these changes in policy are intended to simplify the language and establish universal principles that are not only easy to comprehend but also effortlessly applicable, considering the global and widespread adoption of its tools.

Microsoft: A Key Player in OpenAI’s Endeavors

It is crucial to note that Microsoft, a significant supporter of OpenAI, holds the status of a defense contractor. The tech giant recently secured a contract worth nearly $20M from the Space Force to spearhead work on a simulated training and testing environment. In the past, the Space Force expressed apprehensions regarding the security implications of web-based generative AI. It had temporarily imposed a ban on AI platforms such as Ask Sage, which was employed by at least 500 of its personnel.

Uncertainty Looms Over Space Force’s Ban

This ban was implemented to prohibit the use of government data for the creation of text, images, or other forms of media without specific approval. The current status of the Space Force’s ban remains uncertain as they have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The discourse surrounding the application of advanced AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), in space domain applications has gained momentum. Demonstrated by the Air Force’s BRAVO hackathon, networking LLMs could potentially catalyze capabilities across a global enterprise. They hold the promise to boost space awareness and enable predictive analytics, thereby supporting space operations with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Although the usage policy amendments have been justified by OpenAI as a move towards universal principles, experts in the field have voiced their concerns. The implications for AI safety are being questioned, given the risk of bias and the lack of accuracy in large language models. Additionally, the changes have ignited queries about how OpenAI plans to handle enforcement and its strategic partnership with Microsoft, a major defense contractor.

0
Military
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
11 mins ago
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
In a candid interview with Reuters, Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ground Forces Commander of Ukraine, highlighted an urgent need for additional military support, specifically seeking the deployment of US A-10 attack aircraft and other advanced helicopters to buttress infantry in combat operations. Syrskyi’s call underscores the deepening complexities of the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating
Ukraine's Cry for Help: A-10 Attack Aircraft and Advanced Helicopters Needed
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
35 mins ago
Unexploded WWII Sea Mine Retrieved by Fishing Vessel Near Looe Harbour
Gen. Wayne Eyre to Retire: A Look at His Distinguished Career in the Canadian Armed Forces
49 mins ago
Gen. Wayne Eyre to Retire: A Look at His Distinguished Career in the Canadian Armed Forces
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
30 mins ago
Canada's Non-Combat Role in Strikes Against Houthi Positions Revealed
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
31 mins ago
Sven-Goran Eriksson's Heartbreaking Revelation on 'Friday Night with Niall Paterson'
US and UK Showcase Military Prowess in Precision Strikes against Houthi Rebels
34 mins ago
US and UK Showcase Military Prowess in Precision Strikes against Houthi Rebels
Latest Headlines
World News
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
2 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
3 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
3 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
3 mins
Pennsylvania Hospitals Close Residency Programs Amid Concerns
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
3 mins
The Unseen Scourge: Battling Strongyloidiasis in Remote Australian Communities
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
4 mins
CMS Funding Hangs in the Balance for Mission Hospital Amid Patient Care Woes
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
4 mins
Surviving the Cold: How the Human Body Adapts and Overcomes
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
5 mins
Kentucky's Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
7 mins
Balancing Asylum Seeker Distribution in Ireland Amid Crime Rate Misconceptions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app