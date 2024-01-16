OpenAI Modifies Policy on Military Use of AI Tools

In a significant policy pivot, OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research lab, has amended its stance on military use of its AI tools. The company had previously prohibited the utilization of its AI models for activities posing a high risk of physical harm, including weapons development and warfare applications. However, the recent revision has seen the specific reference to the military excised from its policy.
Policy Change and its Implications
The revised policy still forbids the use of OpenAI services to harm oneself or others, or to develop or use weapons. Yet, the removal of the specific language referring to 'military and warfare' has sparked debates about the company's enforcement approach and the potential implications of this subtler wording. Anna Makanju, OpenAI's VP of Global Affairs, suggested that the original blanket prohibition on military applications may have been viewed as overly restrictive, blocking use cases that could be beneficial or positively viewed by the public.
Engagement with the U.S. Department of Defense
Concurrent with this policy shift, OpenAI is initiating engagement with the U.S. Department of Defense on AI tools, including open-source cybersecurity tools. This move potentially opens up a new market for OpenAI, with the prospect of the military utilizing its chatbot and language models for data interpretation and software code writing. The Department of Defense has already set up a task force to investigate the possible applications of generative AI technology.
Broader Controversies and Concerns
This change in stance comes amid ongoing debates and controversies about the involvement of technology companies in military projects. Prominent past instances include Google employees' opposition to Project Maven, a Pentagon initiative that used Google's AI to analyze drone footage. Microsoft workers also protested against a military contract for augmented reality headsets. Over 1,500 Amazon and Google employees penned a joint letter opposing a contract with the Israeli government and military. The decision by OpenAI has thus added another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the weaponization of AI and the calls for arms control measures within the tech industry.