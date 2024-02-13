NY Man Discovers Navy Training Device in Seneca Lake: A Glimpse into the Lake's Naval History

Imagine taking a leisurely stroll along the picturesque Seneca Lake, only to stumble upon a torpedo-like object. That's exactly what happened to Tyler Davis, a New York resident, on an ordinary day in February 2024. The discovery sparked intrigue, leading to an unexpected revelation about the lake's historical and ongoing ties to the Navy's training operations.

An Unusual Discovery

During a casual walk in Sampson State Park, Davis spotted a peculiar object partially submerged in the lake. It bore a striking resemblance to a torpedo, complete with a propeller and blinking lights. Uncertain of its origins or purpose, Davis approached the object cautiously. Upon closer inspection, he noticed markings and a phone number on the device.

The Truth Behind the Mysterious Object

Following the instructions on the device, Davis contacted the listed phone number. He soon discovered that the "torpedo" was actually a MK 39 Expendable Mobile Acoustic Training Target (EMATT), used by the Seneca Lake Sonar Test Facility to simulate submarine characteristics for training purposes. The facility, operated by the Navy, plays a crucial role in honing the detection, tracking, and weapon employment skills of naval personnel.

EMATT devices are designed to be expendable, allowing them to be launched and recovered multiple times. However, this particular device had managed to escape its course, leading to Davis's fortuitous encounter. The Navy expressed gratitude towards Davis for reporting the lost device and requested its location for retrieval.

A Lake Steeped in Naval History

Seneca Lake's connection to the Navy runs deep, dating back to the World War II era. The Sampson Training Station, located on the lake's eastern shore, served as a critical training ground for over 400,000 naval recruits before its closure in 1946. Today, the Seneca Lake Sonar Test Facility carries on that legacy by providing essential training resources for the modern Navy.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time such devices have been found in the region's lakes. In 2021, a similar EMATT was discovered in nearby Cayuga Lake, highlighting the ongoing presence of the Navy's training activities in the area.

As the story of Tyler Davis's unusual discovery spreads, it serves as a reminder of the rich history and enduring ties between Seneca Lake and the United States Navy. In an age where technology increasingly blurs the lines between humanity and machinery, the tale of a torpedo-like device found in a serene park offers a unique perspective on the evolving landscape of military training and preparedness.