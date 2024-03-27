Notorious Bandit Leader Dogo Gide Killed in Clash with Nigerian Forces

Notorious bandit kingpin Dogo Gide, linked with ANSARU and other major terrorist organizations, was confirmed dead following a confrontation with Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) forces.

The incident, occurring within the treacherous terrains of Madada forest, Maru local government area on March 12, 2024, ended the reign of one of the most feared bandit leaders in Northern Nigeria. Dogo Gide sustained fatal gunshot injuries during the clash and was later covertly transported to a hospital in Mabera, Sokoto, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Clash in Madada Forest

The confrontation between Dogo Gide's forces and the Nigerian military was a significant operation aimed at curbing the terror unleashed by bandit groups in Northern Nigeria. SaharaReporters highlighted the engagement in the challenging landscape of Madada forest, marking a pivotal moment in the relentless battle against banditry and terrorism in the region. The operation saw the collaboration of 1 Division and 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, showcasing a united front against insurgency.

Imran Muhammad's statement on the X platform raised concerns about the potential for internal sabotage within the security forces, following the revelation that a security operative assisted Gide to the hospital. Despite these concerns, the successful elimination of Dogo Gide stands as a notable achievement for the Nigerian security forces, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation amongst military divisions in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

Impact on Banditry and Terrorism

The death of Dogo Gide signifies a crucial blow to the operations of bandit groups in Northern Nigeria. Before his demise, Gide and his followers had been establishing a stronghold, which was disrupted by airstrikes conducted by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

This operation, coupled with the rescue of 78 individuals held hostage by terrorists, highlights the ongoing efforts and commitment of the Nigerian military to restore peace and security in the region, as echoed in the Army's reassurance to defeat insurgents and external threats.