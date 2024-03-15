Nigeria's Defence Chief Urges EFCC to Intensify Efforts in Tracing Terrorism Financiers

In a significant development aimed at bolstering Nigeria's fight against terrorism, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, has made a clarion call to the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, to enhance tracking of terrorism financing within the nation. This request was made during a pivotal meeting at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, underscoring the critical nature of financial tracking as a non-kinetic strategy in combating terrorism.

General Musa applauded Mr Olukoyede's innovative approach to leveraging technology in fighting corruption and other economic crimes, emphasizing the Armed Forces of Nigeria's (AFN) zero tolerance for corrupt practices.

He highlighted the importance of good governance in preventing economic breakdown and insecurity, urging the EFCC boss to promote integrity among public office holders. The discussion also covered the AFN's partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other entities to curb oil theft, a significant challenge due to legal loopholes and prosecution delays.

Enhancing Security Measures and Public Cooperation

The Chief of Defence Staff advocated for the implementation of strategic security measures, including population census and the installation of CCTV cameras, to address corruption, terrorism, and insecurity.

General Musa assured the EFCC of the AFN's support, emphasizing the necessity of public cooperation in the battle against corruption. Mr Olukoyede, in response, stressed the need for a united front among the military, EFCC, and other security agencies to effectively fight corruption and safeguard the nation's economy and security.

EFCC's Achievements and Future Endeavors

During his tenure, Mr Olukoyede has overseen significant achievements in the fight against economic crimes, including the recovery of substantial funds misappropriated from the national treasury.

He highlighted the lessons learned from combating corruption, such as addressing irregularities in contract awards and procurement processes. The EFCC Chairman solicited the continued support of the AFN, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration in achieving the Commission's objectives and ensuring national security.