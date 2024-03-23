Nigerian Army Neutralizes Five Terrorists, Rescues 78 in Borno State Clearance Operations

In a significant blow to terrorist activities in Borno State, Nigerian Army personnel executed successful clearance operations, eliminating five terrorists and rescuing 78 hostages, including women and children. This operation, conducted on March 22, 2024, by the 7 Division, targeted six villages that had been under terrorist control, showcasing the army's ongoing commitment to eradicating terrorism in the North East.

Strategic Clearance Operation

The operation involved a combat team engaging in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists, resulting in the death of five terrorists and the liberation of several villages. The cleared villages include Ngurusoye, Sabon Gari, Mairamri 1 and 2, Bula Dalo, Bula Dalo extension, Yamanci, and Gargaji. This concerted effort underscores the Nigerian Army's resolve to dismantle the operational bases of terrorists in the region, aiming to restore peace and security.

Rescue and Recovery

Among the rescued were 35 women and 43 children who had been held hostage by the terrorists. The operation also led to the recovery of items such as a terrorist flag and a mobile phone, which are critical for intelligence gathering and further operations. The rescued victims are currently undergoing preliminary investigation and profiling to assist in the broader counter-terrorism efforts. The successful rescue operation highlights the army's dedication to protecting civilians and combating the insurgency.

Sustained Momentum in Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The Nigerian Army has continued to maintain momentum in its ongoing Operations Desert Sanity III, aimed at ridding the North East of terrorists and insurgents. This operation is part of a larger effort that has seen significant successes in the past week alone, with 106 terrorists killed and 103 arrested across various operations in the country. The sustained offensive against terrorist groups demonstrates the Nigerian military's commitment to securing the nation and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

As the Nigerian Army continues its rigorous campaign against terrorism in the North East, the recent operations signal a robust and unyielding stance against insurgency. The clearance of terrorist enclaves and the rescue of hostages are critical steps towards achieving lasting peace in the region. With ongoing efforts and relentless pursuit of terrorists, there is a hopeful outlook for the restoration of normalcy and security in Borno State and beyond.