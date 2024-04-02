Nigerian Army Crushes Terrorists, Seizes Arms in Coordinated Raids Across Katsina, Zamfara

Nigerian Army troops deployed for Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency operations in Katsina and Zamfara States have executed a series of coordinated raids on terrorist enclaves, delivering significant blows to terrorist operations in the region.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Army spokesman, revealed the successful operations in a press release, highlighting the elimination of several terrorists, including a notorious kingpin, and the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Decisive Strikes Against Terror

On 29 March 2024, in a daring operation in Zamfara State, troops targeted the den of Hassan Yantagwaye, a feared terrorist kingpin, in Tsafe Local Government Area. Yantagwaye's group, known for kidnappings and acts of terrorism across North West Nigeria, was decisively neutralized. The operation saw the elimination of three terrorists and the destruction of their camps, dealing a significant blow to their operational capabilities.

Concurrently, in Katsina State, troops engaged in intense combat on 30 March 2024, neutralizing eight terrorists and recovering weapons alongside stolen grains, further destabilizing terrorist activities in the area.

Counter-Narcotics and Community Protection Efforts

Aside from combat operations, the troops demonstrated vigilance against narcotics trafficking, intercepting 441 wraps of suspected Cannabis Sativa in Ogun State. This operation underscores the Army's commitment to combating not only terrorism but also the drug trade that often finances such activities.

Additionally, in Ebonyi State, armed militias faced the might of the Army, with one militia member captured and an AK-47 rifle seized. This action emphasizes the Army's role in protecting communities from varied security threats.

Unwavering Commitment to National Security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, commended the troops for their bravery and dedication, assuring the public of the Nigerian Army's unwavering commitment to ensuring the nation's safety and security. These operations reflect the Army's strategic approach to counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, aiming to restore peace and stability in affected regions.