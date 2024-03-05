Nigerian Army Chief Debunks Coup Rumors, Vows to Defend Democracy Under Tinubu's Leadership

In a decisive statement made on Tuesday, March 5, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, clarified the Nigerian military's unwavering commitment to democracy, firmly denying any intentions of overthrowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government. This announcement, amid circulating coup rumors, underscores the military's dedication to uphold Nigeria's democratic governance system.

Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja's address at an Army headquarters seminar in Abuja served not only as a reassurance of the Nigerian Army's loyalty to the constitution but also as a dismissal of speculations regarding a potential military takeover.

Lagbaja emphasized the Army's role as a 'defender of democracy,' insisting on its non-partisan stance and lack of desire to disrupt Nigeria's chosen system of governance. His statement aligns with the sentiments previously expressed by General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, reinforcing the military's role as protectors of democratic integrity in Nigeria.

Clarifying the Military's Position

With Nigeria grappling with various challenges, including economic hardships, the discourse around the military's role in governance has gained attention. However, the Chief of Army Staff's remarks at the seminar unequivocally conveyed the military's stance on democracy. By advocating for professionalism among Army personnel and delineating the military's job as defined by the constitution, Lagbaja sought to put to rest any conjectures about the military's intentions towards the country's political landscape.

General Lagbaja's call for professionalism and adherence to the constitution by military personnel further solidifies the Nigerian Army's commitment to democracy. This directive not only serves as guidance for the military in navigating their duties amidst Nigeria's complex socio-political environment but also as a reassurance to the Nigerian public and the international community about the stability and continuity of democratic governance in Nigeria.