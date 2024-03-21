Nigeria Launches Mines Marshals: A New Strike Against Illegal Mining

The Federal Government of Nigeria, in a decisive move to clamp down on illegal mining activities, has inaugurated the Mines Marshals, a specialized security outfit. This strategic initiative, unveiled by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, aims to safeguard the nation's mineral resources, enforce mining laws, and ultimately enhance Nigeria's economic prospects through the mineral sector.

Strategic Deployment and Objectives

At the heart of this new security architecture is the deployment of 2,220 officers drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), specifically trained and code-named Mining Marshal Corps. The marshals are to be distributed across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a command structure rooted in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. Their primary mission: to secure mining sites, curb illegal mining and smuggling of solid minerals, and ensure compliance with Nigeria's mining laws.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration and Blueprint

The launch of the Mines Marshals follows the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee two months prior, led by Minister Alake. This committee was charged with creating a comprehensive blueprint for securing the country's natural resources, including solid minerals, forests, and marine economy. The introduction of the Mines Marshal is a critical step in this broader strategy to protect Nigeria's mineral wealth and ensure it contributes significantly to the national GDP.

Support and Future Prospects

During the inauguration, NSCDC Commandant General Abubakar Audi emphasized the corps' commitment to protecting national assets, stating that the marshals would work closely with the mines inspectorate in states to gather intelligence. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, expressed the National Assembly's support for this initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance Nigeria's economic fortunes. The new Mines Marshal, led by Commander Chief Superintendent of Corps Attah John Onoja, marks a promising step towards securing and maximizing the benefits of Nigeria's mineral resources for national development.