Nigeria Army Intercepts 223Kg Cannabis, Bolsters Anti-Drug Efforts with NDLEA in Ogun

The Nigeria Army, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, recently made a significant contribution to the fight against drug trafficking by intercepting 441 pawpaw-sized substances, suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 223 kg, and subsequently handing them over to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command. This operation underlines the effective collaboration between the military and other security agencies in tackling drug-related issues within the state.

Seizure and Handover

On Friday, 29 March 2024, troops of the brigade intercepted a Mazda bus with plate number NRK 622 SB at Mologbede village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, which was found to be conveying a substantial quantity of suspected cannabis sativa. The swift action of the troops led to the seizure of the drugs, which were later handed over to the NDLEA Ogun State Command in a ceremony that highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the Army and NDLEA. Brigadier General Mohammed Aminu, the Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, commended the troops for their vigilance and dedication to duty.

Strengthening Synergy

The handover ceremony was not just a testament to the successful interception of illegal drugs but also served as a platform to reinforce the synergy between the Nigeria Army and NDLEA. The Commandant NDLEA Ogun State Command, Commander of Narcotics Jane Ibiba Odili, expressed her appreciation for the support provided by the military, which has been instrumental in achieving significant successes in the agency's operations against drug syndicates. This partnership has led to breakthroughs in the fight against drug trafficking, demonstrating the power of collaboration in addressing security challenges.

Implications and Future Outlook

The successful operation and the handover of the seized cannabis to the NDLEA underscore the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in combating drug trafficking and other social vices. It highlights the military's commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and security of the populace. As security challenges evolve, the continued collaboration between the Nigeria Army and NDLEA in Ogun State will be vital in curbing the menace of drug trafficking and its associated crimes in Ogun State and beyond.