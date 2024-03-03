Niger State Speaker Urges Continuous Army Training to Combat Insurgency

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has emphasized the critical need for ongoing training within the Nigerian Army to effectively tackle the security challenges posed by armed bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements across the country.

This call was made during the closing ceremony of this year's annual Nigerian Army Special Training Exercise at Nagwamatse Cantonment, Kontagora Barracks, Niger State, highlighting the importance of personnel development in ensuring organizational success and national safety.

Emphasis on Training and Development

In his address, Sarkindaji pointed out that the foundation of any successful organization, particularly the military worldwide, relies on the continuous training and development of its personnel. He noted that this principle is vital for the Nigerian Army in its efforts to protect the nation against the evolving threats of crime that have plagued citizens for over a decade. By investing in the skills and capabilities of its officers and men, the Army can maintain its readiness to address these challenges effectively.

The Speaker also took the opportunity to commend the Nigerian Army for its dedication and sacrifices in ensuring national security, particularly in combating banditry and insurgency in Niger State and specifically in Kontagora. He acknowledged the significant impact of the Army's resilient efforts in restoring peace to the region, which had been severely affected by criminal activities. Sarkindaji's appreciation reflects the broader community's recognition of the military's role in safeguarding the populace and stabilizing affected areas.

Major General's Call to Action

Earlier in the program, Major General Lukman Tokunbo Omoniyi, the Commander of the Nigerian Army Training Center (NATRAC), Kontagora, reiterated the importance of continuous training for the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

He stressed that such training is essential for the Army to adapt to the changing dynamics of security threats and to enhance its operational capabilities. The emphasis on regular and comprehensive training exercises underscores the Nigerian Army's commitment to excellence and its proactive approach to national defense.