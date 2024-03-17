Niger Junta Halts Military Cooperation with U.S., Questions American Troops' Presence

Niger's junta has officially announced the suspension of military cooperation with the United States, casting doubts on the justification of the U.S. military presence in the country.

This move follows intense discussions between high-ranking officials from both sides, marking a significant shift in Niger's foreign policy and its impact on U.S. military operations in Africa's Sahel region.

Strategic Shift in Sahel: Niger's Junta Makes Its Move

The decision to suspend military cooperation was announced by Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, the junta's spokesman, on state television. While he did not explicitly demand the withdrawal of U.S. forces, Abdramane declared recent U.S. flights over Niger as illegal, signaling a stark challenge to the previously cooperative security relationship between the two countries.

The U.S. has heavily invested in Niger, operating a major airbase in Agadez and dedicating millions in military training, some of whose recipients played roles in the July coup that ousted Niger's democratically elected president, Mohammed Bazoum.

U.S. Response and the Path Forward

In the wake of the coup, the United States officially labeled the takeover as a coup, leading to restrictions on military support. However, in December, the U.S. expressed willingness to restore aid and security ties conditional on Niger meeting certain benchmarks. This recent development puts these negotiations in jeopardy.

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and General Michael Langley, commander of the U.S. Africa Command, visited Niamey in an attempt to dialogue with Niger's new leaders, but to no avail. Their efforts underscore the strategic importance of Niger in the fight against jihadist violence in the region, linked to both al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

Implications for Regional Security and U.S. Sahel Strategy

The junta's decision is not only a setback for U.S.-Niger relations but also poses significant questions about the future of regional security in the Sahel. With France having withdrawn its troops following Niger's termination of its security partnership with the European Union, the U.S. faces increased isolation in its efforts to combat jihadist groups in the area.

The presence of approximately 650 U.S. military personnel in Niger as of December now hangs in balance, with potential implications for surveillance and counter-terrorism operations across the Sahel.

The bold move by Niger's junta to suspend military cooperation with the United States marks a pivotal moment in the geopolitics of the Sahel region. As both sides reassess their positions, the outcome of this standoff will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the fight against extremism in Africa and for the strategic interests of the United States in the continent.