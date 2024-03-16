Niger Ends Military Accord with US, Leans Towards Russia After Diplomatic Spat

Niger has officially terminated its military cooperation with the United States, marking a significant shift in its international alliances towards Russia. This move comes in the wake of a disputed visit by a US delegation, igniting tensions over diplomatic protocols and Niger's sovereignty in choosing its security partners.

Diplomatic Discontent Sparks Decision

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for Niger's ruling military junta, announced the revocation of the military accord on national television, citing the US delegation's failure to adhere to diplomatic norms. The visit, led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and General Michael Langley of the U.S. Africa Command, was criticized for the lack of transparency about its agenda and participants. Abdramane highlighted the discussions' focus on military transition, cooperation, and Niger's autonomy in selecting partners against terrorism. This termination follows Niger's pattern, similar to Mali and Burkina Faso, of distancing from French and European forces while seeking Russian support.

Strained Military Relations and Sovereignty

The junta's spokesperson voiced concerns over the perceived denial of Nigerien sovereignty by the American delegation, condemning their "condescending attitude" and threats of retaliation. The presence of approximately 1,100 U.S. troops, operating drones from Air Base 201 to combat Islamic militants, was deemed "illegal" by Abdramane. He argued that the agreement, imposed in 2012, lacked transparency regarding the number of U.S. personnel and equipment in Niger, undermining the country's constitutional and democratic principles.

By revoking the military cooperation agreement, Niger challenges the existing security dynamics in the Sahel region. This decision underscores the junta's insistence on sovereign decision-making in its anti-terrorism efforts and aligns with a broader trend of African nations reassessing their foreign military partnerships. The move raises questions about the future of U.S. military operations in Niger and the region, especially in the fight against Islamic State militants and al Qaeda affiliates.