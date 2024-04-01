Niger Delta Youth Condemn Okuoma Killings, Reject Violence as Solution

In a recent development that has shocked many, the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has voiced its strong opposition to the senseless killing of 17 military personnel in Okuoma, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. This tragic incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with the NDYC at the forefront, advocating for peace and dialogue over violence.

Unwavering Solidarity and Condolences

The NDYC, led by National Coordinator Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, has extended its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, showing unwavering support for the Nigerian Armed Forces during this challenging period. The group has highlighted the devastating consequences of the alleged reprisal attacks by the military in the Okuoma Community, mourning the loss of innocent lives and property. The stance taken by the NDYC is clear: violence is never a justified means to address grievances, and such acts only serve to destabilize the region further.

Call for Peace and Justice

In response to this tragedy, the NDYC is calling on all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritize the protection of civilian lives and properties. The organization is firmly against any attempts to plunge the Niger Delta into chaos and demands swift justice for the perpetrators of these heinous acts. Through constructive dialogue and collaboration, the NDYC believes that a path towards sustainable peace and development in the Niger Delta can be achieved.

Commitment to Peace and Development

The NDYC reaffirms its commitment to fostering peace, unity, and development within the Niger Delta region. By proposing the organization of a comprehensive meeting involving youth leadership stakeholders from across the region, the NDYC aims to address the underlying issues contributing to these tragic events. This initiative underlines the group's dedication to pursuing a future where harmony and prosperity prevail in the Niger Delta through non-violent means.

As the NDYC leads the charge in condemning the Okuoma killings and advocating for peaceful resolutions, their actions serve as a beacon of hope for the Niger Delta region. Their unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and development demonstrates the power of constructive dialogue over violence, offering a path forward for all stakeholders in the region.