Niger and Mali Forge Military Alliance Against CSP-PSD Forces, Amid US and French Withdrawal

In a move underscoring the shifting geopolitical landscape of West Africa, the Niger junta has intensified its military collaboration with the Malian government to combat CSP-PSD forces. Since August 20, Niger has been deploying its C130 military transport aircraft to support Malian military operations, marking a significant development in regional security dynamics. This partnership comes at a time when Niger's relations with traditional allies such as the US and France are notably strained, following the junta's decision to expel US military forces and gravitate towards Moscow for military assistance.

Advertisment

Strategic Shifts in the Sahel

The decision by Niger to lend military support to Mali via the deployment of aircraft for troop and supply transport represents a critical juncture in the Sahel's security situation. With the US and France reducing their military footprint in the region, Niger and Mali are taking matters into their own hands to address the threat posed by CSP-PSD forces. The operation, involving multiple flights between Bamako, Gao, Tessalit, Niamay, and back to Bamako, has been documented through images taken at Modibo Keita International Airport on October 27, 2023. This collaboration is part of a broader realignment of military alliances in the region, with both countries seeking new partnerships in the face of changing dynamics.

New Alliances, Emerging Challenges

Advertisment

The junta's pivot towards Russia for military support after expelling US forces has raised eyebrows among international observers. This move, coupled with the strengthening military ties between Niger and Mali, signals a dramatic shift in the security architecture of the Sahel. Analysts are concerned about the implications of these developments for regional stability, especially given the historical involvement of Western powers in counterterrorism operations in the area. The US, having invested heavily in a drone base in Niger and provided substantial military aid, now faces a challenge in maintaining its influence in the region.

Broader Implications for Regional Security

The evolving situation poses significant questions about the future of counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel. With reduced Western involvement, Niger and Mali's approach to combating insurgent groups will undoubtedly influence the region's security landscape. The potential for increased Russian involvement through military cooperation agreements with Niger further complicates the picture. As these countries navigate their new alliances, the international community remains watchful of the potential impacts on the Sahel's security and the broader fight against terrorism in Africa.

As Niger and Mali chart a new course in their military collaboration, the consequences for regional security and international counterterrorism efforts remain to be seen. This strategic pivot reflects the broader geopolitical shifts occurring across the Sahel, with significant implications for the future of Western involvement in the region. As the dust settles on these developments, the resilience and adaptability of Sahel countries in the face of evolving security challenges will be critical to maintaining stability and peace in the region.