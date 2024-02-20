Nepal Strengthens Global Peace Efforts: Hosts Multinational Military Exercise with 1,125 Participants

In a significant demonstration of commitment to global peace and stability, Nepal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', has taken a pivotal role in hosting a multinational military exercise, 'Shanti Prayas - IV'. This event, unfolding 50 km east of Kathmandu at the Birendra Peace Operation Training Centre in the Kabhre district, is not just a testament to Nepal's dedication to United Nations peacekeeping missions but also a beacon of hope for enhanced international cooperation in peace operations.

A Gathering of Nations for Peace

The current exercise, which has attracted 1,125 army personnel from 19 different countries, including powerhouses like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is a monumental occasion. The collaboration between the Nepal Army and the US Army, supported by the US government's Global Peace Operation Initiative, underscores a global commitment to peacekeeping. The presence of Rachel Schiller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US, leading the US delegation, further highlights the significance of this international endeavour. The inaugural event, marked by the display of participating countries' flags, fly passes, and bands at the Nepal Army headquarters, sets a tone of unity and shared purpose among the nations.

Strengthening Peacekeeping Capabilities

At the heart of 'Shanti Prayas - IV' lies the objective to enhance interoperability and peacekeeping skills among troops, preparing them for eventual deployment to UN missions. This involves operational level staff training, tactical level field training, and a focus on critical enabler and capability enhancement. Such comprehensive preparation is vital for addressing the multifaceted challenges in peacekeeping efforts and fostering mutual trust and cooperation among global peacekeeping forces. The exercise, known for its rigorous multi-platoon training events, has been a hallmark of Nepal's contribution to global peace since its first hosting in 2000.

Nepal's Unwavering Commitment to Peace

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has reaffirmed Nepal's unwavering commitment to UN peace operations, pledging to deploy up to ten thousand well-trained personnel for such missions. This pledge is not merely about numbers; it's a reflection of Nepal's profound understanding of the importance of training, refining strategies, and building partnerships for successful peacekeeping operations. The Nepali Army's readiness to conduct Exercise Shanti Prayas - IV, in collaboration with international forces, exemplifies this commitment and the nation's role as a key contributor to global peacekeeping efforts.

In conclusion, as Exercise Shanti Prayas - IV progresses, it not only prepares military personnel for the complexities of UN missions but also strengthens the fabric of international relations. Nepal's leadership in hosting such a significant event, alongside the commitment of participating nations, heralds a future where cooperation and preparedness in peacekeeping operations pave the way for a more stable and peaceful world.