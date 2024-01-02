en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Navistar Defense Bags $61 Million Contract for MRAP Vehicle Upgrade

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Navistar Defense Bags $61 Million Contract for MRAP Vehicle Upgrade

Navistar Defense LLC, the Wisconsin-based military vehicle specialist, has secured a lucrative contract valued at approximately $61 million. The agreement entails the refurbishment and upgrade of MaxxPro PLUS Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. Under the stipulations of the contract, the operations will ensue at the West Point facility, with a projection to round-off by July 1, 2025.

Funding and Expectations

The funding for this contract is facilitated by the Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales for the United Arab Emirates. Subsequent to the contract, the company is anticipated to augment its workforce by 75 employees. The financial injection will not only bolster the company’s revenue but also generate employment, thereby having a positive impact on the local economy.

Navistar’s Legacy and Future Prospects

Navistar Defense has been a significant player in the military vehicle production industry since 2007, manufacturing over 9,000 MaxxPro vehicles. These have been employed by the U.S Military and exported to multiple countries, underlining Navistar’s global influence. The new contract comes on the heels of an announcement of layoffs affecting nearly 40% of the Navistar Defense workforce. This translates to approximately 200 employees, triggered by a slump in demand for its intermodal trailer program. Nevertheless, these layoffs are independent of a subcontracting deal it secured in August to manufacture about 10,000 trailers for the U.S. Military’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.

West Point Assembly Plant

The West Point Assembly Plant has been Navistar Defense’s main manufacturing site since 2006. It has emerged as a hub for the creation of its line of military vehicles sold across the globe. With this new contract, the plant is expected to witness a flurry of activity, reinforcing its status as Navistar Defense’s manufacturing powerhouse.

The contract is a testament to Navistar Defense’s reputation and expertise in the field and offers hope for a brighter future despite recent workforce reductions. The deal will also strengthen the company’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates, opening up potential avenues for further collaboration.

0
Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Unchecked Militarization of Space: An Urgent Call for Diplomacy

By BNN Correspondents

Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers

By Mazhar Abbas

Iran's Shahid Sattari Aviation University: A Beacon in Space and Drone Technology

By Momen Zellmi

Israel's 'Ghost' Unit: Redefining Modern Warfare

By Shivani Chauhan

Europe Enhances Space Situational Awareness Amid Increasing Orbital Tr ...
@Europe · 22 mins
Europe Enhances Space Situational Awareness Amid Increasing Orbital Tr ...
heart comment 0
WWII Hero Harold Frank: A Life of Valor and Service

By BNN Correspondents

WWII Hero Harold Frank: A Life of Valor and Service
COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements

By Rizwan Shah

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational Readiness & Technological Advancements
The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Ultimate Checklist for Preparing for a Job Interview
UK Reaffirms Unwavering Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Justice Nwafor

UK Reaffirms Unwavering Support to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
11 seconds
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
13 seconds
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
52 seconds
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
2 mins
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
2 mins
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
2 mins
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2 mins
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
2 mins
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
42 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
46 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
49 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
57 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app