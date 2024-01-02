Navistar Defense Bags $61 Million Contract for MRAP Vehicle Upgrade

Navistar Defense LLC, the Wisconsin-based military vehicle specialist, has secured a lucrative contract valued at approximately $61 million. The agreement entails the refurbishment and upgrade of MaxxPro PLUS Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. Under the stipulations of the contract, the operations will ensue at the West Point facility, with a projection to round-off by July 1, 2025.

Funding and Expectations

The funding for this contract is facilitated by the Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales for the United Arab Emirates. Subsequent to the contract, the company is anticipated to augment its workforce by 75 employees. The financial injection will not only bolster the company’s revenue but also generate employment, thereby having a positive impact on the local economy.

Navistar’s Legacy and Future Prospects

Navistar Defense has been a significant player in the military vehicle production industry since 2007, manufacturing over 9,000 MaxxPro vehicles. These have been employed by the U.S Military and exported to multiple countries, underlining Navistar’s global influence. The new contract comes on the heels of an announcement of layoffs affecting nearly 40% of the Navistar Defense workforce. This translates to approximately 200 employees, triggered by a slump in demand for its intermodal trailer program. Nevertheless, these layoffs are independent of a subcontracting deal it secured in August to manufacture about 10,000 trailers for the U.S. Military’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program.

West Point Assembly Plant

The West Point Assembly Plant has been Navistar Defense’s main manufacturing site since 2006. It has emerged as a hub for the creation of its line of military vehicles sold across the globe. With this new contract, the plant is expected to witness a flurry of activity, reinforcing its status as Navistar Defense’s manufacturing powerhouse.

The contract is a testament to Navistar Defense’s reputation and expertise in the field and offers hope for a brighter future despite recent workforce reductions. The deal will also strengthen the company’s relationship with the United Arab Emirates, opening up potential avenues for further collaboration.